 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old UA student killed in rollover crash southeast of Tucson
alert

18-year-old UA student killed in rollover crash southeast of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the driver who died in a rollover crash near Benson late Monday night.

Daniel Klein, 18, was driving a gray sport utility vehicle eastbound on Interstate 10 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the roadway, rolling over and ejecting him from the vehicle, DPS said.

Klein, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, died from injuries sustained in the crash, DPS said.

Klein was a student at the University of Arizona and originally from Northbrook, Illinois, DPS said. 

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of I-10 for more than four hours on Tuesday morning.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows massive destruction from tornado in St. Bernard Parish

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News