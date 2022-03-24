18-year-old UA student killed in rollover crash southeast of Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the driver who died in a rollover crash near Benson late Monday night.

Daniel Klein, 18, was driving a gray sport utility vehicle eastbound on Interstate 10 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the roadway, rolling over and ejecting him from the vehicle, DPS said.

Klein, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, died from injuries sustained in the crash, DPS said.

Klein was a student at the University of Arizona and originally from Northbrook, Illinois, DPS said.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of I-10 for more than four hours on Tuesday morning.