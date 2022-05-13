18-year-old woman shot to death on Tucson's north side, man arrested

An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a woman dead on Tucson's north side Wednesday morning.

On May 11 at 5:45 a.m., police were called to the area of East Prince Road and North Stone Avenue where they found Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, with gunshot trauma in a vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Andres Machado, 20, said he was in an off-again, on-again relationship with Dominguez and got a ride from his friend to pick up Dominguez at a Circle K, located at 10 W. Fort Lowell Road. It was there that Machado said he saw Dominguez in the passenger seat of the car and saw the door open and shut multiple times as if she was trying to leave.

Machado said he pulled his gun out of his waistband to scare the driver, a woman, to let Dominguez go, court records say. As he walked toward the car, it made a sharp, fast U-turn toward him, resulting in him firing his gun without aiming it.

The round went through the windshield and hit Dominguez through the left hand and into the left side of her neck, court records say. After the shooting, the women drove to Prince Road, police said.

Machado eventually found the car on the side of the road at Prince and Stone, court records say. The woman driver and Machado then began to fight. He reportedly shot at the driver and punched her, ultimately knocking her out. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On May 12, Machado was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault/deadly weapon.

Machado was booked into the Pima County jail and is being held without bond, police said. No additional suspects are being sought.

