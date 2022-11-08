 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old dies in fatal crash south of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man died after he veered off the roadway and crashed in Green Valley Monday afternoon.

At 12 p.m., Pima County Sheriff deputies found Arturo Ruiz Arvizu, 19, with severe injuries after they received reports about a single vehicle accident near the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Arvizu was taken to a local hospital where he later died, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Arvizu was reportedly traveling east on Pima Mine Road at a high rate of speed when he went off the roadway and crashed, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

