19-year-old dies of injuries from crash in central Tucson

One man died after a serious injury collision in midtown Tucson on Sept. 27.

Mouayad Mohammed Khairalla, 19, died due to injuries on Oct. 4, Tucson police said.

On Sept. 27 before 1:30 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of South Swan Road and East Juarez Street, near East 22nd Street, for reports of a crash involving a gray 2012 BMW X3 and a white 2005 Ford Expedition, police said.

Khairalla, the driver of the BMW, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Expedition was also taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious injuries, along with a passenger who was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the BMW was traveling southbound on Swan through the intersection of East 22nd Street at a high speed. The BMW then lost control, drove over the median and struck the Expedition, which was headed north.

As a result of Khairalla’s passing, no citations or charges will be issued, police said.