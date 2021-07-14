19-year-old killed in shooting on Tucson's east side, police say

Tucson police are investigating a homicide near East Broadway and South Camino Seco Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just after 6 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at 8880 E. Broadway, an apartment complex. The victim, 19, was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers rendered aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

Detectives out east are investigating an early morning homicide near E. Broadway Blvd. & S. Camino Seco. The incident was reported to police just after 6 a.m., anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/GtHraP0mfA — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 14, 2021