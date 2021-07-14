 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old killed in shooting on Tucson's east side, police say
alert top story

19-year-old killed in shooting on Tucson's east side, police say

Tucson Police investigators at a homicide scene at Green Leaf Apartments, 8880 E. Broadway, on Wednesday.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a homicide near East Broadway and South Camino Seco Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just after 6 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at 8880 E. Broadway, an apartment complex. The victim, 19, was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers rendered aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Minor marijuana offenses being cleared for some in Tucson

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News