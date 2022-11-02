 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 arrested after firearms, drugs found at Tucson property

AZDPS Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission detectives found various drugs and firearms at a Tucson property on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety

Two people are facing drug and weapons charges following a seizure at a Tucson property by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A search warrant was served Saturday following an investigation into allegations that residents were engaged in the sale of drugs and firearms, the agency said in a news release.

Detectives say they found 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter-pound of multicolor fentanyl pills and 0.0051 pounds of cocaine, the agency said. It also found 22 firearms, including eight rifles, one machine pistol, six shotguns and seven semi-automatic pistols.

In addition to drugs and firearms, detectives also seized weapons and accessories such as magazines, ammunition, bulletproof vests, smoke grenades and a door-breaching battering ram, the department said.

Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43, were arrested following the search.

Abril was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of endangerment.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

