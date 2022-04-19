2 arrested in homeless woman's death on Tucson's south side

Two people were arrested after detectives found the body of a homeless woman on their property earlier this month on Tucson’s south side.

On April 14, the Arizona Department of Public Safety served a search warrant related to a homicide investigation on two adjoining properties, located at 5590 E. Klafter Road and 8505 S. Craycroft Road, where they found the body of Patricia Belen Gonzales, 29, a news release from AZDPS said.

Gonzales was homeless in the Tucson area, the news release said.

Detectives arrested Glorya E. Smith-Lee, 47, and Kenneth Edward Neece, 43, on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-882-7463.

