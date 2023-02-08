A months-long drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of $2 million worth of fentanyl along with other drugs and weapons.

On Feb. 2, Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives served a search warrant in the area of South Sixth Avenue and East Ajo Way.

During the search, detectives seized 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.56 pounds of heroin.

They also seized two vehicles, $6,593 in cash, two rifles, one stolen handgun and 152 rounds of ammunition, an agency news release said.

Daniel Chavez Chan, 40, of Eloy, and Victor Bracamonte Miranda, 41, of Tucson, were booked in to the Pima County jail.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and weapons misconduct.

Chan and Miranda remained in custody on Feb. 8.