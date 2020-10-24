2 men arrested Friday after fatal shooting in Tucson trailer park

One man was killed, and another seriously injured during a shooting Friday morning in a Tucson trailer park, police say.

At 1:30 a.m., Tucson police officers investigating an unrelated matter near North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road heard the gunshots north of their position.

The officers found people fleeing from the trailer park at 38 W. Prince Road and two men with gunshot wounds, including one who was stumbling away from the scene, a police news release said.

Eric Andres Martinez, 19, was declared dead at the scene, police said. The other man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives discovered the two men showed up to a trailer within the park allegedly refusing to leave before knowing the location of Martinez’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Moments later, Bradley Joseph Williams, 23, Ricardo Fragoso, 26, and Martinez’s ex-girlfriend arrived in a pickup truck which was reported stolen, police said.

As they exited the vehicle, Martinez allegedly confronted them and attempted to rob them before gunshots were fired.

Officers arrested Williams and Fragoso a short time later.