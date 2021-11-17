 Skip to main content
2 Pima County inmates indicted for false registration and illegal voting
Michael Herrera, right, and Shadae Smith

 Courtesy Arizona Attorney General's Office

Two inmates at the Pima County jail have been indicted on charges alleging that they illegally registered to vote and casted votes in the 2020 general election.

Michael Damian Herrera, 25, and Shadae Alexis Smith, 29, have each been indicted on one count of false registration and one count of illegal voting, according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

Herrera’s indictment alleges that he falsely completed a voter registration form indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights had been restored, the news release said. Herrera had been convicted of three felony offenses and had not had his rights restored since his most recent conviction in 2018.

Smith’s indictment also alleges that she falsely completed a voter registration form that indicated she had not been convicted of a felony or that her rights had been restored. She was previously convicted of two felony offenses and had not had her rights restored since 2010, the news release said.

Prior to Herrera and Smith, three other Pima County Jail inmates have been indicted on illegal voting charges in the 2020 general election.

