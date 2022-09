Authorities were searching Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday morning near the University of Arizona campus.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire at a Tucson apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Tyndall Avenue, south of East Speedway.

The injuries to the two wounded people are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.