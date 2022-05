Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday during a brawl outside a downtown nightclub.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. at a nightclub on East Congress Street near North Toole Avenue, Tucson police said in a news release.

The condition of the two people who were wounded and details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

