Two students have been arrested in connection with a threat Thursday afternoon at Sahuarita school, officials said.

A 15-year old sophomore student and a 14-year-old freshman student were booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center. Both boys were charged on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and interference with or disrupting of an educational institution, Sahuarita police said.

Police received information about a possible threat at the Walden Grove High School, 15510 S Sahuarita Park Rd.

The threat stemmed from an image of a grenade received through an air drop or text message to a students or students, officials said. Along with the image, a threat that alluded to blowing up “the place”, police said.

The school went into lockdown and officers went to the school.

Later, the two male students were detained in connection to the threat. One of them reportedly had a fake grenade, which was secured by officers, police said.

There were no known injuries, police said.

The explosive ordinance disposal unit also responded to the school.

Parents were asked to go to the district's auditorium parking lot, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd., to reunite with their children.