2 teens sentenced to 30 years for UA student's murder

Two 18-year-old men were each sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for killing a University of Arizona sophomore last year.
Ruben Young and Alonzo Orosco both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 25.
The third suspect, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, was sentenced to three years probation and will have to be become a full-time student or find employment, get a GED or diploma and participate in moral recognition therapy. Camargo had previously taken a plea deal May 26 after facing one count of hindering prosecution.
Camargo did not have a gun but was charged in connection with the slaying because police believe he played a role in inciting the event, the Arizona Daily Star previously reported.
On Feb. 20, 2021, around 11 p.m., Forrest Keys, 20, a UA sophomore majoring in communications and a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, was shot and killed inside a parking garage on North Cherry Avenue as he was walking home.
Young, Orosco and Camargo, who were 17 at the time, were accused of taunting Keys in a dispute just before the shooting, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
Investigators determined that Keys, who was on foot, threw a single punch into the car of people taunting him, which is when police believe the shooting happened, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
