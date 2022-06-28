 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story

2 teens sentenced to 30 years for UA student's murder

Three men sentenced in connection with the death of a University of Arizona student in 2021. From left, Alonzo Orosco, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, and Ruben Young.

 Tucson Police Department

Two 18-year-old men were each sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for killing a University of Arizona sophomore last year.

Ruben Young and Alonzo Orosco both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 25.

The third suspect, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, was sentenced to three years probation and will have to be become a full-time student or find employment, get a GED or diploma and participate in moral recognition therapy. Camargo had previously taken a plea deal May 26 after facing one count of hindering prosecution.

Camargo did not have a gun but was charged in connection with the slaying because police believe he played a role in inciting the event, the Arizona Daily Star previously reported.

On Feb. 20, 2021, around 11 p.m., Forrest Keys, 20, a UA sophomore majoring in communications and a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, was shot and killed inside a parking garage on North Cherry Avenue as he was walking home.

People are also reading…

Young, Orosco and Camargo, who were 17 at the time, were accused of taunting Keys in a dispute just before the shooting, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Investigators determined that Keys, who was on foot, threw a single punch into the car of people taunting him, which is when police believe the shooting happened, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Contact reporter Jamie Donnelly at jdonnelly@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A stop at Windy Point Vista on the way to Mt. Lemmon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News