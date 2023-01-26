2 Tucson men face drug-smuggling charges

Two Tucson men have been arrested after troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they found more than 80 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop near Marana.

Carlos Calixtro-Varela, 27, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was stopped on Interstate 10 by a trooper on Jan. 18 for moving violations.

During a search of the pickup truck troopers say about 52 pounds of methamphetamine, 28 pounds of fentanyl pills and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl powder were found, an agency news release said.

Investigators determined that the drugs were being smuggled from Tucson to Marana, the news release said.

Calixtro-Varela and the passenger, Francisco Calixtro-Varela, 30, were arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs, the release said.