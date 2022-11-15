 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 women found fatally shot in Tucson business

  • Updated

Two women were found shot to death at a Tucson business on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were sent to the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue, just south of West Ajo Way, at about 10 a.m. for a report of a homicide, Tucson police said in a news release on Tuesday. The name of the business was not released.

Officers found two women inside the business with gunshot wounds. They have been identified by police at Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31.

Details are limited, police said. There are no suspects in custody and detectives are still working to determine a motive in the slayings.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

