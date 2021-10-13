22-year-old inmate found dead in Pima County Jail

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate.

On Oct. 11 at 11:10 p.m., a corrections officer found Jacob Miranda unresponsive in his cell, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. The corrections officer entered the cell and administered emergency life-saving measures.

Despite attempts to resuscitate Miranda, medical personnel pronounced him dead, the news release said. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Miranda was booked into Pima County Jail on Dec. 1, 2020, on suspicion of armed robbery.