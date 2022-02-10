27-year-old killed while crossing the street on Tucson's north side

A pedestrian died when he was struck by a SUV on Tucson’s north west side Wednesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Darren Porter, 27, was crossing Fort Lowell Road near North Stone Avenue when he was hit by a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee, Tucson police said. Porter was approximately 40 feet away from the nearest crosswalk when he was struck.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Interviews and roadway evidence determined that midblock crossing is the major contributing factor in the collision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, though no charges are expected, police said.