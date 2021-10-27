 Skip to main content
27-year-old man shot to death in midtown Tucson
27-year-old man shot to death in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot to death in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.

Ernesto Ortiz, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson Police said.

Around 7 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of West Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue, where they found 27-year-old Ernesto Ortiz shot to death, Tucson Police said.

No further information was available.

There are no suspects in custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

