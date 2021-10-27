27-year-old man shot to death in midtown Tucson

A man was shot to death in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.
Ernesto Ortiz, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson Police said.
Around 7 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of West Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue, where they found 27-year-old Ernesto Ortiz shot to death, Tucson Police said.
No further information was available.
There are no suspects in custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.