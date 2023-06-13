Separate investigations involving local and federal authorities into alleged child sex crimes have resulted in the arrest of three men, Sierra Vista police say.

On June 6, agents with Homeland Security arrested David Charron, 59, of Tucson, after a month-long investigation into individuals soliciting minors for sex on social media platforms, Sierra Vista police said Tuesday in a news release.

The investigation began in May after police say Charron contacted a person he thought was a 14-year-old in Sierra Vista, the release said.

Charron was arrested when police say he arrived in the city to meet the individual with plans to go to a hotel, police said in the release.

He was processed by police before being taken to a federal correctional facility in Florence, police said. The case was referred for federal prosecution.

On June 8, Homeland Security agents and Sierra Vista police arrested Norbert Felix, 51, after a search at his residence, police said in the news release.

In April, Sierra Vista police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Sierra Vista resident transferring child sexual abuse material onto a cloud storage platform.

Felix was arrested without incident and booked into the Cochise County jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The case against Felix was accepted for prosecution by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, the release said.

On June 10, Homeland Security agents and Sierra Vista police arrested Jonathan Shiffler, 23, of Richmond Hills, Georgia, near a park.

The case started in April 2022, when police were told by a Sierra Vista resident that a 15-year-old was being solicited through an online gaming application to forward illicit images of themselves to several people.

Over the next year, detectives secured evidence detailing a 24-month online relationship between the juvenile and Shiffler that involved the production of child sexual abuse material for money and online purchases.

Shiffler was arrested when police say he traveled from Georgia to a Sierra Vista hotel to meet the teen.

Shiffler was booked into the Cochise County jail on state charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, luring of a minor, and involving a minor in a drug offense, police said in the release.