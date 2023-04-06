Three people were killed in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Marana, officials say.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at milepost 240 near Tangerine Road, closing the interstate for hours. The I-10 fully reopened around 2:30 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the three people who died were thrown from the vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

The information is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.