3 men facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault of Jeep owner on Tucson's south side
The trio is accused of stealing the victim's vehicle, a black Jeep, with the victim still inside on Sept. 16.

Anthony Almond, Floyd White and Joseluis Gomez are facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Three suspects are in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and injuring a 32-year-old man, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The trio is accused of stealing the victim's vehicle, a black Jeep, with the victim still inside around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

That's when 911 received a call from "a man in distress" who said his vehicle had been stolen and he and his captors were riding around in it near South Palo Verde and East Irvington roads, the sheriff said.

Deputies pulled the Jeep over later that day but the victim was no longer inside.

Upon questioning, the suspects eventually gave up the victim's location and the Jeep owner was taken to hospital for unspecified injuries, the department said.

The three suspects were identified by the sheriff's department as Floyd White, 43, Anthony Almond, 27, and Joseluis Gomez, 32.

All face multiple felony charge including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

