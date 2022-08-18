 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 men facing murder, kidnapping charges in Tucson slaying

From left: Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez.

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police have arrested three men in connection to a homicide that happened in an east-side parking lot in June.

Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 39, Aaron Fernando Montiel, 47, and Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, 27, were identified as the suspects in the death of Christopher Hart, 37. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for first-degree murder and kidnapping for all three suspects.

On Aug. 13, police found all three suspects and booked them in to the Pima County jail. They each are being held on a $1 million bond.

On June 22, off-duty officers arrived at the Eastpointe Market Place, in the 6900 block of East 22nd Street, after they were advised of an assault that happened in the parking lot. Officers found Hart with blunt force trauma and took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Detectives learned there was an argument between Hart and a group of men. A short time later, additional men arrived and reportedly physically assaulted Hart and his friend. The attackers fled prior to police arrival.

Detectives are still urging anyone with information to come forward and call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

