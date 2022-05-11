 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Tucson men, 1 woman indicted on fentanyl distribution charges

Four Tucsonans accused of fentanyl distribution are facing a maximum imprisonment of 20 years.

Bryan Israel Moreno-Aguilar, 23, Alfredo Daniel Mireles, 29, Glen Adam Romero Jr., 40, and Ana Lizeth Romero, 39, were indicted on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

The indictments allege that from a time unknown and continuing until January 7, the group knowingly conspired with each other and with others to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, the news release said.

The previously filed complaints alleged that the four individuals conspired with each other and others to distribute counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, the news release said. The group used Mireles’s residence, the Romeros’ residence and the Romeros’ recreational vehicle to store counterfeit M30 pills.

On Oct. 15, a vehicle leaving Mireles’s residence was stopped and found to contain approximately 8,000 counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl, the news release said. On Dec. 11, the Romeros’ recreational vehicle was at a business in Tucson and the Romeros were seen counting and distributing pills to an individual who was later stopped and found to possess approximately 100 counterfeit M30 pills that contained fentanyl.

A conviction for the crime of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum penalty or 20 years imprisonment, a $5 million fine or both, the news release said.

