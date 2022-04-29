3 victims identified in deadly crash on I-10 near Eloy

The Arizona Department of Safety has identified the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy last week.

Alexis Miguel Fuentes De La Cruz, 22; Omar Ortiz-Ramirez, 36; and Raul Carranza-Alonso, 39, were identified as the victims in the crash. All three were Mexican nationals, DPS said.

On April 21 at 8:38 a.m., a state trooper attempted to stop Kevin Avila, 18, who was driving a Toyota SUV recklessly on westbound I-10, DPS said. Avila failed to yield and entered the dirt median, rolling over into the eastbound traffic lanes and colliding with a tractor-trailer.

A box truck traveling eastbound also sustained damage in the crash.

There were nine occupants in the SUV, DPS said. Five of them were airlifted to hospitals in the Phoenix and Tucson area. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died at the hospital.

Four victims have since been treated and released from the hospital, DPS said. The tractor-trailer driver and the box truck driver sustained minor injuries and were also treated and released.

Avila was booked into the Pinal County Jail and charged on suspicion of first-degree homicide, endangerment and aggravated assault.

