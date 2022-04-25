30-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in midtown Tucson

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in midtown Tucson Sunday.

Around 12:35 p.m. in the area of Pima Street and Swan Road, Daniel Damato was riding northbound on Swan when he was struck by the driver of a Ford Flex attempting to make a left turn onto Pima, Tucson police said.

One person from the Ford Flex was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Damato was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Damato had been weaving in an out of traffic and may have been speeding at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued, though Tucson police say failure to yield making a left-turn by the Ford Flex and potential excessive speed by Damato are the major contributing factors in the collision.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

