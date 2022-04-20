32-year-old man arrested in road rage shooting in Tucson

A man was arrested following two road rage incidents in Tucson, including one in which he reportedly shot at a car with two children inside.

On April 14 at 7:20 p.m., a man and his two children — a 16-year-old and a 4-year-old — were driving southbound on Interstate 10 toward the Interstate 19 interchange when a dark colored SUV pulled up behind his car and started to tailgate him, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

As the man moved into the slow lane to let the SUV pass, the driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Collin Primm, pulled up next to him and started shouting, the news release said. The victim rolled down his window to show Primm that he had children in his car.

Primm began to drive aggressively and gesture toward the victim, drawing a gun and shooting at the victim’s vehicle, the news release said. A round hit the victim’s vehicle and shattered the window.

The man immediately exited I-10 and called 911. Detectives met with him and found evidence of the gunshot that was fired at his vehicle, the news release said.

Within several minutes, 911 received another call of a similar vehicle driving recklessly southbound on I-19, the news release said.

The second caller and his 15-year-old son said a vehicle was tailgating them before cutting them off. As both vehicles stopped at a stop sign in the area of Pima Mine and I-19, Primm reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the second caller and his son, then took off, the news release said.

On April 15, detectives identified Primm as owner of the SUV and arrested him. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of five counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 88CRIME.org.

