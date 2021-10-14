34-year-old man dies after being hit on Tucson's southwest side

A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday morning.

Brett Navarrete, 34, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra. The driver of the pickup truck was heading eastbound on Valencia Road when he struck Navarrete, the news release said.

Navarrete was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, the news release said. Deputies said neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.