36 pounds of fentanyl seized from car on I-10 near Marana

A Rio Rico has been arrested after authorities say more than 36 pounds of fentanyl was found in the car he was driving.

A state Trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on westbound Interstate 10 near Marana on Thursday. The fentanyl was found inside a trash bag during a search of the car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver, Erick A. Jimenez, 26, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, the release said.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.