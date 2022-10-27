 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
37 arrested in domestic violence warrant roundup in Pima County

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Law enforcement officials in Pima County arrested 37 people in a domestic violence warrant roundup on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department with the help from the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Pima County Adult Probation, Sahuarita Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department and South Tucson Police Department arrested individuals with domestic violence warrants.

During the two-day round up, 194 locations were checked, 37 suspects were arrested, 58 domestic violence warrants were served and 15 other warrants were served, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

“Domestic violence has a huge impact on families in our community,” the news release said. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, along with its partners, continue to work together for the safety of the victims, and the accountability of violators.”

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

