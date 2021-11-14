4 dead in shooting at trailer park on Tucson's south side

Four people have died after a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side early Sunday morning.

At 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1655 W. Ajo Way, near South Mission Road, after receiving multiple calls from neighbors, Tucson police said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a hospital where they later died, police said.

Details are limited at this time.