4 dead in shooting at trailer park on Tucson's south side

Four people have died after a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side early Sunday morning.
At 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1655 W. Ajo Way, near South Mission Road, after receiving multiple calls from neighbors, Tucson police said.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a hospital where they later died, police said.
Details are limited at this time.
