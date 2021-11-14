4 killed in Tucson mobile home park shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting at a mobile home community on Tucson’s south side early Sunday morning.

Several neighbors called police about 12:45 a.m. after gunfire erupted at the park on West Ajo Way near South Mission Road, Tucson police said.

One wounded man was found in the road and died despite life-saving efforts by officers.

Three more men were found inside a home. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man died at the hospital, police said.

A group of men had come to the home and confronted the homeowner and a guest just before the shooting started, witnesses told police. Several people fled amid the shooting.

The homeowner was not injured, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.