 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 killed in Tucson mobile home park shooting
alert top story

4 killed in Tucson mobile home park shooting

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Four people were killed in a shooting at a mobile home community on Tucson’s south side early Sunday morning.

Several neighbors called police about 12:45 a.m. after gunfire erupted at the park on West Ajo Way near South Mission Road, Tucson police said.

One wounded man was found in the road and died despite life-saving efforts by officers.

Three more men were found inside a home. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man died at the hospital, police said.

A group of men had come to the home and confronted the homeowner and a guest just before the shooting started, witnesses told police. Several people fled amid the shooting.

The homeowner was not injured, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

'COP26 has been a failure': China, India weaken anti-coal pledge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News