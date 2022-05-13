 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
42-year-old Pima County jail inmate found dead

Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County jail inmate was found dead in his cell early Friday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., a corrections officer found Alejandro Romo, 42, unresponsive in his cell and called for medical assistance, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Staff immediately administered life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire personnel to arrive.

Tucson Fire pronounced Romo dead at the scene, the news release said. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

Romo was booked into the Pima County jail on May 11 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and had three warrants, the sheriff's department said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

