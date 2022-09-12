 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4th man arrested in Tucson killing

  • Updated

A fourth man has been arrested in connection to a killing in a parking lot on Tucson's east side, police say.

Luis Manuel Salas, 34, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the killing in June of Christopher Hart, 37.

Other arrested in the case are: Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 39; Aaron Fernando Montiel, 47; and Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, 27.

On June 22, off-duty officers went to a shopping center in the 6900 block of East 22nd Street in response to a reported assault.

Hart was found injured and he died the next day at the hospital.

Police say there was an argument between Hart and a group of men. A short time later, additional men arrived and assaulted Hart and his friend.

The attackers fled prior to police arrival.

Luis Manuel Salas

 Tucson Police Department

