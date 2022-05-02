 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
53-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Tucson's north side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday on Tucson's north side. 

Blaine Martineau was traveling north on First Avenue, around 5:10 p.m., when he collided with a Chevrolet Cobalt that was attempting to turn left onto First Avenue from a business at the corner of Limberlost Drive. 

The driver of the car remained at the scene. Martineau died while he was being taken to a local hospital, Tucson police said. 

No citations have been issued, though Tucson police say failure to yield while making a left-turn by the Cobalt is the major contributing factor in the collision.

