53-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Tucson's north side

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday on Tucson's north side.

Blaine Martineau was traveling north on First Avenue, around 5:10 p.m., when he collided with a Chevrolet Cobalt that was attempting to turn left onto First Avenue from a business at the corner of Limberlost Drive.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. Martineau died while he was being taken to a local hospital, Tucson police said.

No citations have been issued, though Tucson police say failure to yield while making a left-turn by the Cobalt is the major contributing factor in the collision.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

