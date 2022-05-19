$5K reward offered for info on fire that destroyed Marana homes

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of persons responsible for a series of fires in Marana that damaged 14 new homes under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Marana Police Department, the Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Attorney’s Office put up the reward.

On May 13 at 11:30 p.m., the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire responded to a structure fire in the area of 11300 North Leopard Gecko Terrace, west of Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road. Over a dozen homes were on fire, completely destroying 12 homes, a news release from the ATF said.

Northwest fire said it took crews 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and 3½ hours to completely extinguish the fire.

“These fires are a grim reminder of the dangers posed by arson to residents, property, and the firefighters in our communities,” ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers said in the news release. “The quick actions by the Northwest Fire District prevented these fires from spreading throughout the area and causing additional damage and injuries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Pima County Attorney’s Office at 88-CRIME. Information can also be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at atf.gov/contact/atftips.

