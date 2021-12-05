6-year-old dies after being struck by a car on Tucson's west side

A 6-year-old died after being struck by a pickup truck on Tucson’s west side Saturday afternoon.

On Dec. 4 before 3 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of West Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue for a report of a pedestrian collision, where they found Emory Conway, 6, in the roadway, Tucson police said.

Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to Conway, ultimately taking her to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Detectives determined that Conway had been trying to cross Fort Lowell Road from north to south. A family member and Conway had made it to the multipurpose center lane when she ran into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a gold 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, police said.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The reason for Conway running into the roadway is still under investigation.