70-year-old woman shot to death near downtown Tucson

Tucson Police are investigating the slaying of a 70-year-old woman who was shot to death near downtown Tucson on Wednesday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police received a call requesting a welfare check near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road, where they found Linda Marie Mendibles near the northwest corner of the intersection with obvious signs of trauma.

Police said Mendibles was well known in the community.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.