74-year-old Tucson woman killed in crash on Tucson's northwest side

Officials have released the name of a 74-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week on Tucson's northwest side.

Natasha Popof was driving a Toyota Corolla on April 29 around 7:10 a.m. when her car was struck by a Ford Taurus, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Witnesses said the Taurus was heading south on Oracle Road, near Panorama Road, at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the driver's side of Popof's car as she was attempting to turn northbound from Lavery Lane.

Popof was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

