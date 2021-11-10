 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
88-year-old woman dies after crash in midtown Tucson
alert

88-year-old woman dies after crash in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An 88-year-old woman died after being involved in a car crash on Oct. 29 in midtown Tucson.

Judith Marie Treistman died on Nov. 9 due to injuries she suffered during the crash, Tucson Police said.

On Oct. 29 just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Grant and North Craycroft roads for reports of a crash involving a silver 2012 Lexus CT and a silver 2007 Toyota Prius.

Treistman, the driver of the Lexus, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for further evaluation. The driver of the Toyota was evaluated at the scene, police said.

Officers determined that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on Grant when it was struck by Treistman, who was making a left turn, police said.

Failing to yield making a left turn by Treistman is a major contributing factor in the crash, police said. No citations or charges will be issued due to Treistman’s death.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply chain woes: Latest action from the Biden Administration

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man arrested in fatal stabbing
Local news

Man arrested in fatal stabbing

  • Updated

Pima County Sherriff’s deputies responded to calls of a disturbance at the 6800 block of West Valencia Road at 5:30 a.m., in an unincorporated part of Pima County known as Valencia West.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News