88-year-old woman dies after crash in midtown Tucson

An 88-year-old woman died after being involved in a car crash on Oct. 29 in midtown Tucson.

Judith Marie Treistman died on Nov. 9 due to injuries she suffered during the crash, Tucson Police said.

On Oct. 29 just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Grant and North Craycroft roads for reports of a crash involving a silver 2012 Lexus CT and a silver 2007 Toyota Prius.

Treistman, the driver of the Lexus, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for further evaluation. The driver of the Toyota was evaluated at the scene, police said.

Officers determined that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on Grant when it was struck by Treistman, who was making a left turn, police said.

Failing to yield making a left turn by Treistman is a major contributing factor in the crash, police said. No citations or charges will be issued due to Treistman’s death.