A man lying in the roadway was struck, killed on Tucson's east side

A man who had been lying in the roadway was struck by a car and killed on Tucson's east side Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 28, just before 6 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck near South Houghton Road and East Camino De La Placita, south of Broadway Boulevard. Upon arriving, police found Jason Stark, 44, dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that prior to the crash, Stark was lying in the roadway when a car saw him and pulled over to call 911.

Another car, a white 2014 Lexus GS, was traveling northbound on Houghton when it hit Stark, police said. According to witness statements, Stark was seen stumbling in the roadway prior to lying down.

It was determined that the driver of the Lexus, a woman in her 40s, was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.