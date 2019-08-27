The pair were charged with killing a 72-year-old Tucson man.

 Tucson Police Department

Two Tucson homicide suspects are on the run after escaping from officers during their extradition to Pima County, police say.

Blane Barksdale, 56, and his wife Susan, 59, "overpowered" two security officers in Blanding, Utah, Monday evening. They were being extradited due to their alleged involvement in the murder of Frank Bligh, 72, a Tucson police news release said.

They face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, felony criminal damage and auto theft.

On May 24, authorities found the couple in an RV in a Henrietta, New York parking lot and arrested them without incident.

The investigation of Bligh's death began after Tucson firefighters responded to a fire at his east-side home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue on April 16.

Police later determined the fire was set intentionally, according to Daily Star archives.

Bligh's missing car prompted a missing-persons investigation by police. It was found the next day on South Wilmot Road, police said in April.

Based on evidence in the car, detectives determined Bligh was dead. He was last seen at a Tucson bar a week before the fire.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The couple was last spotted in a GMC Sierra pickup with Arizona license plate number: 127XTY. The truck is damaged on its front passenger side and rear bumper, the news release said.

Blane has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands, police said. Their current direction of travel is unknown.

Police also believe the couple is armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.