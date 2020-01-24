2 accused of using border drainage tunnel to float 165 pounds of meth into Arizona

Two men floated 70 packages of suspected methamphetamine across the Arizona-Mexico border through an underground drainage tunnel, border officials in Nogales said Friday.
Two Mexican men were arrested Jan. 17 after officers say they were spotted in Nogales, Arizona putting the meth packages into duffel bags, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release says.
The packages weighed a total of about 165 pounds and were tied together with rope. Each package was small enough to fit through slots in a barrier in the drainage tunnel, the release said.
The men, who were not named in the news release, face drug smuggling and immigration-related charges.