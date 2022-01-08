After a record-breaking year of homicides, Tucson police combat gun violence

Finding support

When they were younger, Victoria Richards remembers growing up in her brother’s shadow, hanging onto his shirt tails. As they grew older, she helped him out and cared for him when he was badly injured in an accident.

After receiving the news of her brother’s death, Victoria Richards said the Bisbee Police came back to check on her the next day, along with receiving an outpouring of support from community members.

When video of the shooting was released, Victoria Richards said she had to scroll past all the videos quickly to avoid watching the graphic footage.

“I felt every single one of those shots,” she said.

While Richards said it has been extremely difficult and surreal, she has had some help from Homicide Survivors, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to helping families of murder victims.

Daniela Muñoz-Alvarez, a bilingual victim advocate, reached out to Victoria Richards and has been helping her cope.

“She's been very helpful, and I just joined their virtual group the other night for the first time,” Richards said. “It's really helpful to know that you're not alone.”