A federal investigation was launched after a teen boy was killed in an accidental shooting involving an AK-47 fired in a home with several explosive weapons inside, officials say.
Pima County Sheriff's detectives learned that the assault rifle was allegedly fired by Raymundo Lopez-Casillas III, 19, which struck and killed Luis Angel Lopez Jr., 17, at the home in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane, north of Cortaro Farms Road, on June 7.
When deputies entered the home, they immediately reported the suspected explosive devices and called in personnel from the Pima Regional Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive to remove them.
They safely removed a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, several homemade pipe bombs and other weapons from the home, a sheriff's department news release said.
The federal investigation is ongoing concerning the explosives and weapons, officials said.
No further information has been released.