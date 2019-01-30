A man allegedly riding a stolen bike away from the owner sustained life-threatening injuries when hit by a SUV Wednesday night, officials say.
The man allegedly stole the bike from the home and was being chased by the owner on foot, said Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. The man rode the bike in to the Speedway Boulevard and Main Avenue intersection before being struck.
Speedway and Main has been shut down by officers. Dispatchers received the call at 8:50 p.m.
Dugan said the SUV driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives.
No further information has been released.