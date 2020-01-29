Alleged kidnapper killed in officer-involved shooting near Tucson identified

An alleged kidnapper who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Tucson's southwest side Tuesday has been identified.

Robert Cocio, 39, was shot to death at a gas station after Tucson police officers and Pima County Sheriff's deputies surrounded a stolen car he was driving.

Officials haven't released details about what prompted the gunfire, but "Officers and Deputies on scene" were involved, a Sheriff's Department news release Wednesday says.

None of the police officers or deputies who fired at Cocio have been identified. No law enforcement officer was wounded.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. Tuesday when police officers were called to the 6500 block of South Interstate 19 Frontage Road. A man there said he had been kidnapped from a home and driven around the city before his kidnapper drove off in his vehicle, according Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The man claiming to have been kidnapped was not injured.

Magos said detectives found a man driving the stolen car about 9 a.m. They followed the driver to a gas station in the 6200 block of West Ajo Highway, near South Camino Verde.