Alleged shooter identified in Amtrak incident that left DEA agent dead

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the alleged shooter who died during a gunfight on an Amtrak train in downtown Tucson Monday morning.

Darrion Taylor’s, 26, died of gunshot wounds of the trunk and extremities, said Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess in a news release. The gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted.

The shootout resulted in the death of a DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo, and wounded another DEA agent and Tucson Police officer.

A DEA agent identified as J.C. in court documents boarded the train and said he observed Taylor and Devonte Okeith Mathis sitting in the same row, but on opposite sides of the aisle. The agent then said he saw Mathis move several bags a few rows away and returned to his seat.

Mathis told the agent the bags weren’t his. The agent opened the bags and found marijuana and related products, court documents say.

The shootout on the train began when agents tried to make contact with Taylor, court documents say.

Mathis was arrested after officers linked him to bags that contained about 2.39 kilograms of marijuana, marijuana edibles and other products related to the drugs, court documents say.