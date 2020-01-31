Alleged Tucson kidnapper pointed gun at officers before being shot and killed, officials say

A man suspected in a Tucson kidnapping this week pointed a firearm at officers who had surrounded the car he was driving before he was shot and killed, officials said Friday.

Four deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a Tucson police officer and a Marana police officer fired their weapons in the shooting that killed Robert Cocio, 39, at a gas station southwest of Tucson, a Sheriff's Department news release Friday said.

Cocio refused to get out of the car or put down his firearm, the news release said.

Deputies who fired their weapon in the confrontation have been identified as: Gilbery Claudillo; David Hughes; Geoffrey Barber; and Alex Jansen.

The Tucson Police officer is Jose Flores, a 27-year veteran of the department.

The Marana officer is Sgt. Abel Samano, a 13-year veteran of the department who is a member of the Sheriff's Department SWAT team.

No officer was wounded in the shooting.

The incident began early Tuesday morning when a man told police he had been kidnapped by a man who left him on the Interstate 19 frontage road then stole his car.