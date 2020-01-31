You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Alleged Tucson kidnapper pointed gun at officers before being shot and killed, officials say
top story

Alleged Tucson kidnapper pointed gun at officers before being shot and killed, officials say

Pima Regional SWAT armored truck at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Ajo Highway at Tucson Estates Parkway west of Tucson on Jan. 28, 2020.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

A man suspected in a Tucson kidnapping this week pointed a firearm at officers who had surrounded the car he was driving before he was shot and killed, officials said Friday.

Four deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a Tucson police officer and a Marana police officer fired their weapons in the shooting that killed Robert Cocio, 39, at a gas station southwest of Tucson, a Sheriff's Department news release Friday said.

Cocio refused to get out of the car or put down his firearm, the news release said.

Deputies who fired their weapon in the confrontation have been identified as: Gilbery Claudillo; David Hughes; Geoffrey Barber; and Alex Jansen.

The Tucson Police officer is Jose Flores, a 27-year veteran of the department.

The Marana officer is Sgt. Abel Samano, a 13-year veteran of the department who is a member of the Sheriff's Department SWAT team.

No officer was wounded in the shooting.

The incident began early Tuesday morning when a man told police he had been kidnapped by a man who left him on the Interstate 19 frontage road then stole his car.

Cocio was spotted in the man's car about 9 a.m. The confrontation and shooting occurred at a gas station on Arizona 86 near South Camino Verde.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-crime, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News